This business called brainstorming

“Our go-to method for problem solving is majorly flawed,” reads a headline of a Fast Company article.

After decades of leading and participating in brainstorming sessions, I know this for a fact: the process is inefficient, time-consuming and, more significantly, usually unproductive. Brainstorming is several people fed with facts, plied with pizza, sometimes billeted somewhere, trying to come up with something until they actually do come up with something.

In theory, brainstorming requires time.

There’s PREPARATION: steeping people in research and information about the product and industry; INCUBATION: the creative process includes a break from the task at hand; ILLUMINATION: the Eureka! phase, that moment participants high-five each other because they have discovered something equivalent to the cure for cancer; and then there’s VALIDATION: where the breakthrough idea is supposed to survive hammering and testing.

All too hard, too cumbersome, and too much time is wasted waiting for lightning bolts from heaven.

We romanticize it, of course, as everything in advertising is. But it is expensive: imagine the cost of all those people in the room, multiply by hours or days; the cost of lost opportunity because they are not working on their regular work. You have many people trying to impress the room with brilliant ideas, working deep into the night.

Since every person represents a family, you’re also stealing time from personal needs and obligations.

We wish we could always have a body of thinkers that can distinguish strategy from execution, tactic from tone of voice and texture. Unfortunately, what we desire to achieve, we do so infrequently; what we get to do is create meetings with long stretches of dead air and instill dread in junior participants.

“It’s broke — let’s fix it.”

Brainpicking – not brainstorming.

The intent is to spawn a thousand ideas, and then edit, mold and flesh out the best idea into an effective campaign.

Brainpicking is a session where people are brought together to work and play with one task, topic or thought. All are encouraged to contribute anything: a word, concept, special event idea, media tactic, strategy; an advertising campaign, an insight; a television program idea, picture, layout proposal, talent endorser – anything.

Our technology incorporates the characteristics of both creative processes: inputs from the many and inputs from the lonely writer. Simply stated, we get contributions from the unstructured, unformatted, merry and boisterous sessions; and the sessions one has alone, with only the god of logic and science and subservience to strategy in attendance.

We pick their brains; we hand all the notes and ideas over to one person, who decides on the approaches to take, which are then fleshed out; and we review to check if they work.

The person who leads the brainpicking session is the man or woman with the astuteness to see a gem of an idea, however rough — and quickly. Good ideas unnoticed is a crime in an industry that depends on creativity.

The sessions can be as wild as barroom discussions. The people attending a brainpicking session can be a neophyte or a master in his field, a client or an outsider. No technical expertise is required, only brains to pick.

Resolution, unanimity, agreement are not required. The results of the session are fodder for the next stage, the stage where a decision is made.

The Bouncing Off stage or the review has two objectives: to ascertain that the campaign is within the strategy, and to aid in refining the work. Craftsmen working by themselves can lose sight of the forest and get trapped in executional ditches. Sometimes, something that looked stellar conceptually dies in execution. An idea we loved in the meeting suddenly “just doesn’t work.”

This stage is no less important than the other stages.

THINGS TO REMEMBER ABOUT BRAINPICKING

1. You don’t ask people to prepare for a brainpicking session. You do not brief them before the meeting. You do not ask participants to bring in ideas. You’re going to pick their brains for fresh ideas. You don’t want anyone rabidly defending what he brought into the meeting.

2. Put out a watch. Don’t go beyond an hour. Half an hour is best for one project. Move on to another project if you find yourself in a ditch. Take a break or reschedule if you want more ideas. Quality is inversely proportional to the length of the session.

3. There is no democracy in advertising. Asking for consensus is discouraged. One person has to make a judgement call.

4. Record everything. Everything. A silly idea can look sensible later. “Mamaya, gaganda iyan” is an oft-repeated line in brainpicking sessions in the company.

5. It is the task of senior people to initiate and to help keep the ball rolling.

6. “Sakyan.” Learn to ride on ideas before moving on to the next. See where an idea can take you. Leave it when you’ve exhausted possibilities.

7. Presence of quiet people is a burden to the session. Do not bring people who do not talk, unless for training – to expose young minds to the technology.

8. Nudge participants to stay on-strat, but do not shoot down ideas. There are no wrong answers at the brainpicking stage, because you’re just picking brains. But do tell them to paint on the canvas, not on the wall.

Again, why is brainpicking better than brainstorming?

Think of brainpicking as a creative process that is simpler, gentler and more natural. When you have something to do, one, you ask for suggestions; two, you decide on which suggestion you like and you work on it; and three, you show the work to others.

Easy. Friendly. Natural. Harmonious. Filipino. And fast. Now that’s the way we generate ideas.

The author is chairman of Estima, an ad agency dedicated to helping local industrialists and causes, and co-founder of Caucus, Inc., a multi-discipline consultancy firm. He can be reached through vpozon@me.com.