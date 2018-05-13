Sunday, May 13, 2018
    This is not a photograph of me

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    After Margaret Atwood

    July was the month it was taken.
    One would mistake it
    as a picture
    of me: my corpse, blood
    on my shorts and bare torso;

    and you will see,
    on the upper side
    a thing that is like a shoe: part of the boot
    of a man standing by my side
    and, to its left, my own
    feet, one sandal
    missing.

    In the foreground there is a puddle
    of water, stagnant as a mirror.


    (The photograph was taken
    hours after I was shot.

    The picture was of the other man,
    whom you will see reflected

    on the silent surface of the water.
    You cannot be sure
    how he looks like, nor
    how huge he is,
    but you don’t have to look

    long enough to realize
    he is bending over, shooting me
    with his camera.)

