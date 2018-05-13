This is not a photograph of me

After Margaret Atwood
July was the month it was taken.
One would mistake it
as a picture
of me: my corpse, blood
on my shorts and bare torso;
and you will see,
on the upper side
a thing that is like a shoe: part of the boot
of a man standing by my side
and, to its left, my own
feet, one sandal
missing.
In the foreground there is a puddle
of water, stagnant as a mirror.
(The photograph was taken
hours after I was shot.
The picture was of the other man,
whom you will see reflected
on the silent surface of the water.
You cannot be sure
how he looks like, nor
how huge he is,
but you don’t have to look
long enough to realize
he is bending over, shooting me
with his camera.)
