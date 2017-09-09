Thomas breaks into Top 5, McIlroy falls

PARIS: American Justin Thomas broke into the world’s top five for the first time this week, reaching fourth in the rankings after beating Jordan Spieth at the Dell Championship.

The 24-year-old, who claimed his maiden major title at the PGA Championship last month, held off a Spieth charge to win the second FedEx Cup playoff event by three shots on Monday, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the season.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy was one of only 17 players to miss the cut in Massachusetts and the Northern Irishman has slumped to sixth in the world, his lowest ranking since July 2014.

British Open champion Spieth’s second successive runner-up finish saw him close the gap on world number one Dustin Johnson.

* * *

World top 20:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 12.34 average pts

2. Jordan Spieth (USA) 10.41

3. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 9.21

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.08 (+2)

5. Jon Rahm (ESP) 7.43

6. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 6.81 (-2)

7. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 6.66 (+1)

8. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 6.51 (-1)

9. Jason Day (AUS) 6.35

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.05

11. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.89 (+1)

12. Alex Noren (SWE) 5.78 (-1)

13. Matt Kuchar (USA) 5.40

14. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.25

15. Justin Rose (ENG) 4.85

16. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 4.62

17. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 4.44

18. Rafael Cabrera Bello (ESP) 4.42 (+1)

19. Patrick Reed (USA) 4.35 (+2)

20. Adam Scott (AUS) 4.34 (-2)

AFP