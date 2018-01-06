Thomas contemplates on best shots

Most assume that the biggest shot of Justin Thomas’ 2016-17 season was the magnificent 7-iron he hit during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow — over water to the 17th green to set up a 15-foot birdie putt.

However, Thomas said there was another shot to another 17th hole that might have meant more to the big picture. And it happened at the Kapalua Plantation Course, where Thomas will defend his 2017 title on Thursday as the PGA Tour returns from a six-week break.

“The 7-iron at the PGA Championship was big, but I just as easily could have hit the green or hit it right of the green, got up-and-down and made par and I still win,” Thomas told pgatour.com during an interview reflecting on a season in which he won his first major and was the Tour’s player of the year. “So the 8-iron I hit at Kapalua last year [at No. 17]was huge.”

Why? Like most golfers, Thomas can recite the play-by-play from memory.

“I had a five-shot lead with five to go, and then Hideki [Matsuyama] eagles 14 and I make par and then I make double with a 5-iron in my hand on 15, and all of a sudden we’re tied with three to go,” he said. “We’re still tied with two to go, and I hit that 8-iron in there to about 3 feet and he hits it to 30 feet and three-putts.”

Thomas said losing the lead to Matsuyama, who was playing as well as anyone in the world at the time, might have dug an emotional hole so deep he wouldn’t have climbed out.

Instead, Thomas won the next week at the Sony Open for his third victory in four starts. He went on to win the PGA, the Dell Technologies Championship and captured the FedEx Cup.

“If I lose that tournament, that would have killed me — the fact that I gave up a five-stroke lead with five holes to go,” he said. “When you lose a tournament like that, it can kind of stick with you or can hurt, obviously, and that one could have been tough, so I feel like that was a pretty big shot for me.”

Polite young man

Two PGA Tour players are being honored by a group that promotes etiquette, the National League of Junior Cotillions.

And Rickie Fowler is No. 1.

The organization, based in Charlotte, N.C., has named Fowler No. 1 on its annual list of “Ten Best-Mannered People.” Also making the list, at No. 9, is St. Simons Island, Ga., resident Matt Kuchar.

Fowler and Kuchar are both past Players Championship winners. Golf was the only sport or field represented that had two selections.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” says NLJC president Charles Winters. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

Also listed was Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, soccer player David Beckham, singers Selena Gomez and Thomas Rhett, actress and fiance of Prince Harry Meghan Markle, HGTV personality Joanna Gaines and Duck Dynasty cast member Sadie Robertson.

Rose cools himself off

This week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions has the top five players in the world. It just doesn’t have the hottest player in the world.

Justin Rose, who ended 2017 with 10 consecutive top-10 finishes after missing the cut at the PGA, won’t play his first tournament of 2018 until the European Tours event in Abu Dhabi.

He won three tournaments during his streak, two on the European Tour and the World Golf Championship HSBC Champions, and finished second in the FedEx Cup playoff event at Boston.

