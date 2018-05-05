Thomas helps spectator tee up a proposal to girlfriend

APGA champion helped a spectator propose to his stunned girlfriend at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday.

She said yes.

In a PGA Tour video that drew 339,000 views in just a few hours, golfer Justin Thomas casually approaches spectator Sean Powell and asks him how he’s doing.

Powell introduces Thomas to his girlfriend, Andrea Cota. They chat for a second before the golfer hands Powell an autographed white glove and Cota a signed golf ball.

Powell gets down on his knees and says to Cota: “I want to be with you forever. Will you marry me?”

“Oh my gosh, yes,” Andrea replies.

A gathered crowd applauds before someone shouts: “Kiss her!” and the couple kiss.

“Group hug!” Thomas then calls out, and the trio embrace.

“I’m shaking,” Thomas says to laughter after pictures are taken.

“You guys going to come back this week? Thomas then asks the couple. When they say yes, Thomas turns to an assistant and asks her to give them tickets.

Several hours later, Cota, a sports performance coach, tweeted her thanks to Thomas.

“I’m still in shock!!!” Cota tweeted. “Thank you @JustinThomas34 you’re the best!!”

Replied Thomas: “Thanks for letting me be a part of it! Y’all seem like great people and wish you nothing but the best in your future together.”

