Thomas named 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year

MIAMI: Justin Thomas was named 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), crowning a superb season, which saw five wins including a maiden major victory.

The 24-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, had already brought the curtain down on a fine year by winning the season-ending FedEx Cup crown last month.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thomas’s award of the Jack Nicklaus Trophy reflected his consistent performances across the year.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, our congratulations to Justin Thomas on being voted the PGA TOUR Player of the Year by his peers,” Monahan said in a statement.

“With five remarkable wins and his season-long consistency that resulted in the FedExCup title, Justin is a deserving winner of PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

“We also salute his excellence off the course, as he is one of the many young stars that have been tremendous ambassadors for the PGA TOUR this year.”

Thomas won his first career major in August at the PGA Championship. He also notched wins at the CIMB Classic, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sony Open in Hawaii and Dell Technologies Championship.

Thomas’s Sony Open win in Hawaii also saw him become the youngest player in history to break 60, with a first-round 59 on the way to a wire-to-wire victory.

Only three other players — Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth — since 1960 have won five tournaments including a major in a single season before turning 25.

The Player of the Year award is voted on by PGA Tour professionals who have played in at least 15 official money events this season. The ballots closed on October 2.

AFP