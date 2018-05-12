Thompson still first lady of amateur golf

No female amateur in American golf history has achieved as much and been honored as often as Sewickley’s Carol Semple Thompson. So when former LPGA star Betsy King decided to host a clinic/dinner in the Pittsburgh area for her Golf Fore Africa project, it made perfect sense for her to ask Semple Thompson to help out.

Semple Thompson, an amateur throughout her career, has played in more USGA tournaments than anyone else. She’s tied for fifth on the all-time USGA wins list with seven. With 32 appearances in the U.S. Women’s Open, only one woman has played in it more often. She and the late Arnold Palmer are the only two golfers from western Pennsylvania in the World Golf Hall of Fame. She holds the record for most appearances (12) in the Curtis Cup, a biennial match pitting a team of U.S. women against a team from Great Britain/Ireland. She was the 2003 winner of the Bob Jones Award, golf’s highest honor.

On Friday, Times sports reporter Mike Bires spoke to Semple Thompson at her home course, Allegheny Country Club.

Q: How did you become involved in the Betsy King’s Golf Fore Africa event?

A: “Well, Betsy is a Pennsylvanian. She now lives out in Scottsdale (Ariz.) but has roots here (in Reading). I know Betsy from playing in tournaments over the years. I’ve seen her at U.S. Opens. So we do know each other. I think we hooked up because of Missie Berteotti (a former LPGA tour member from Upper St. Clair). I’m guessing that Betsy went to Missy first and asked if she’d help with the clinic and then asked if there was someone else who might help. Missie probably mentioned me. So Betsy called and I agreed to help out.”

Q: What are you doing these days as far as playing tournament golf?

A: “Not much. I played in one tournament last year, the Western Pennsylvania Women’s Championship, and that was it. Just not traveling at all because of Dick (Semple Thompson, her husband who’s dealing with some health issues). That sort of rules out any golf tournaments. Even though the Pennsylvania State Women’s Championship is going to be in Ligonier this summer, that’s hard for me to get out there and be gone all day. So I won’t play in that.”

Q: Are you at least getting in some rounds at Allegheny?

A: “Not very often. But I did play twice this week, which is very unusual for me right now. I’m just not playing much right now.”

Q: Are you ready to say your tournament career is over?

A: “No, I haven’t decided that. I’m just in caregiver mode right now. So it’s on hold. It has been winding down the past couple years, but it’s just on hold at the moment.”

Q: You are in so many different halls of fame that it’s hard to keep track of them all. The Sewickley Academy Sports Hall of Fame. The Hollins University Athletic Hall of Fame. The Western Pennsylvania Golf Hall of Fame. The World Golf Hall of Fame. How do you feel about all those honors?

A: “Well, it’s very humbling, and I’m honored that each of them would even consider me. Each of them means so much to me. Of course, the World (Golf Hall of Fame) is the big one. It doesn’t get any better than that. Really, I don’t know what I’m doing in there. You know, all the great names in golf are in there. I sort of snuck in.”

Q: That being said, you are one of only five people to have ever won three different USGA individual championships. The others are former LPGA great JoAnne Carner and three of the greatest male golfers to ever play: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. How does it feel to be part of that select group?

A: “Tiger did his on the way up. He won the Junior Amateur, the Amateur and the U.S. Open. With me, I started at the top by winning the Women’s Amateur, and, as I got older, the Women’s Mid-Amateur and then the Women’s Senior Amateur. So I was kind of on my way down. But it’s still three different championships. I’m not complaining. It is select group, a very select group.”

Q: What would be the most defining moment on your career?

A: “Winning the 1973 U.S. Women’s Amateur. It was my first win on a national level. The added bonus was that my father, who at the time was vice president of the United States Golf Association, presented the trophy to me.”

Q: Where do you rank that 27-foot putt you made on the 18th hole at Fox Chapel Country Club in 2002 that gave the United States victory in the Curtis Cup?

A: “That ranks up there pretty high, too. That whole week me was just a wonderful week for me because it was my last Curtis Cup as a player. I was so old and everyone else on the team was so young. I was 53 and everyone else was 20 and 21, seven girls who were playing college golf. So yes, it was really fun to make that last putt on the last hole. The following week, one of the tabloids in England was writing about the match and its the headline was ‘Old Dog does the trick.’ I thought that was pretty cute.”

