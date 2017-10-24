‘Thor: Ragnarok’— pure entertainment

At the San Diego Comic Con last year, two teaser shorts were played for “Thor: Ragnarok.” They had absolutely no action scenes or special effects but they were incredibly funny. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was left out of “Captain America: Civil War.” As such, in an interview in the first short, Thor said he had “me time” so he decided to move to Australia and share an apartment with a flat mate named Darryl.

Advertisements

In the two “Team Thor” shorts, we see him at Darryl’s office, asking him to email Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Thor also shows his messy room with Mjolnir taking a nap in a night table’s open drawer on with a small pillow and a little blanket. He also insists Darryl could pay the rent with Asgardian coins, and possibly a large pumpkin.

New Zealand born Director Taika Waititi is best known for his work on the series “Flight of the Conchords” and for the cult comedy that put him on the map, “What We Do In The Shadows.” Since it is about vampires, it’s worth checking out this Halloween if you haven’t already seen it.

I wasn’t sure how this kind of comedy would go over for a very big franchise but as far as I was concerned, I was smiling throughout whole two hours and ten minutes of the film.

In fact, there were some jokes I laughed so hard at only to find out I was the only one laughing in the cinema. Oops.

I am so happy to see Chris Hemsworth do comedy. Apart from the direction of Waititi, there are so many other fantastic things about this film like it’s perfect cast: Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Cate Blanchett (Hela), Idris Elba (Heimdall), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk / Bruce Banner), Anthony Hopkins (Odin), Karl Urban (Skurge) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). There’s also the colorful set pieces and graphic design for the film.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is still very much a big superhero film with its big moments, but it is also very playful. I am so glad the studio went with Waititi.

Philip De Semlyen of “Time Out” says it best actually, “In a world of portentous blockbusters getting ever darker, it’s a joy to see one throwing on the disco lights.”