Thoughts on the TRAIN

UNLIKE some commentators we are not going to rant and rave for or against the TRAIN (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act) which has just been signed into law, together with next year’s budget, and which might have derailed the well-laid plans of lobbyists and vested interests. Any fiscal restructuring will inevitably produce winners and losers.Our only concern is that the money will be optimally distributed throughout the archipelago adhering to the constitutional mandate of promoting decentralization and devolution of power.

Obviously, it is hoped that the infrastructure-loaded 2018 budget can be utilized in areas where it can supplement programs in aid of producing synergy of investments in both infrastructure and agriculture. The idea is to reduce the cost of production and marketing activities, thus improving the supply chain. It is axiomatic that the inadequacy and lack of adequate maintenance of the road network has hindered the access of farmers to inputs and information. Conversely, an improved supply chain through infrastructure spending will contribute to higher levels of productivity, incomes and employment.

With the passage of this big budget, supported by the comprehensive income tax reform program (the TRAIN), it is hoped that the central government will allow a more participatory planning and execution of projects. By now,it must have realized that decentralizing government authority in identifying, and implementing infrastructure projects greatly facilitates the approval and completion of projects in regions that are far from Imperial Manila. Moreover, local governments which are closer to the ground and their constituents are better at identifying and administering regional infrastructure projects. This should not pose a problem since the Local Governments Code already empowers local government units to exercise, discharge, and maintain within their jurisdiction agricultural support services, roads, bridges, water supply systems (including communal irrigation systems), drainage and sewerage, and reclamation projects.Moreover, provincial and city administrators already have the authority to oversee the development and maintenance of telecommunications and transportation services subject to national policy guidelines. Accordingly, local governments should be encouraged to act as the implementing agency for public works and infrastructure projects funded by the national government. This will also do away with overlapping in the bureaucracy.

There is perhaps the need to scale down infrastructure projects which can have immediate impact on the well-being of rural areas. These should be smaller, immediate, and high-impact infrastructure with shorter gestation periods. It has been shown that as a poverty alleviation measure, small-scale infrastructure projects also have more direct benefits to the rural poor than large-scale ones. This is because these are more labor-intensive. This, however, is not to discount the bigger ticket items such as energy, telecommunications and transportation projects.

Small-scale infrastructure projects that include minor roads, communal irrigation and water systems are most appreciated in far-flung areas which characteristically have high poverty incidence.

All the above would reverse the top-down approach to development and pursue the bottom-up approach or inclusive growth paradigm which this administration claims to be its people-oriented approach to development.