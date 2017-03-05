Thousands flee clashes between Syria army, IS

MANBIJ, Syria: Tens of thousands of Syrian civilians have fled ferocious fighting between Russian-backed regime forces and Islamic State group jihadists over the past week. The fighting over the past week has sparked an exodus of “more than 30,000 civilians, most of them women and children,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said Saturday. Most of the displaced went to areas around Manbij, held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters also fighting IS. An AFP correspondent in Manbij saw dozens of families speeding towards the relative safety of the town on motorcycles and in small buses and cars.