Thousands flee fresh clashes in northern Myanmar – UN

YANGON: Thousands of people have fled renewed fighting between Myanmar’s army and ethnic insurgents in the country’s remote north, a United Nations official said, as a long-simmering conflict intensifies. More than 4,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar’s northernmost state of Kachin near the border with China in the last three weeks, Mark Cutts, the head of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told Agence France-Presse late Friday. The numbers do not include some 15,000 people who have fled since the beginning of the year and upwards of 90,000 residing in IDP (internally displaced persons) camps in both Kachin and Shan states since a ceasefire between the government and the powerful Kachin Independence Army broke down in 2011. Cutts said that they received reports from local organizations saying that there are still many civilians who remain trapped inside the conflict-affected areas. OCHA has been unable to verify reports that civilians have been killed in the fighting. In addition to the Rohingya crisis in the western part of mainly Buddhist Myanmar, the country’s conflict-hit north has also played host to clashes involving other ethnic minorities, which rarely make headlines.

