Thousands of devotees celebrate 400th anniversary of arrival of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Manila

THOUSANDS of devotees celebrated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel on Friday with a procession around Manila that began with an early and ended with the re-enthronement of the Blessed Virgin at the San Sebastian Church.

The religious festivities started at about 3 a.m. with a Salubong at the Quirino Grandstand where a program and confession were simultaneously held for devotees who chose to wait for the holy image.

The assembly for the procession, however, began at 4 a.m. at the Philippine Coast Guard Headquarters and then to the Manila Bay dock where there was a re-enactment of the arrival of the first image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel from Mexico in 1618.

The translacion continued to the Quirino Grandstand where a high mass was celebrated by His Eminence Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle.

“With the Salubong and Traslacion, we hope to strengthen the devotion to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, drawing strength from Her and from each other’s presence. Let us take this occasion to pray for healing and reconciliation in our land and to consecrate our country to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Tagle said.

From the Quirino Grandstand, the fluvial procession continued at 8 a.m. to Quiapo Church, ending at the San Sebastian Church where the public veneration and re-enthronement of the holy image were done at about 11 a.m.

A thanksgiving mass in honor of the Virgin Mary was held at 6 p.m.

Before the celebration, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) president, invited other bishops to join in the celebration.

“Augustinian Recollects expect that many of us will be gathered for the celebrated Mass; they think it will be an opportune time to make a consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” said Valles.

Valles also said that Filipinos must “urgently seek Our Lady’s intercession to protect the Philippines from calamities, ongoing attacks on the sanctity of life, and other adversities the country was facing.”

Supt. Joel Napolceon Coronel, MPD Chief, headed the task force that provided security in coordination with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Joint Task Force-NCR, PCG, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the city government.