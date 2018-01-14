Thousands of residents evacuated from Mayon ‘danger zone’

THOUSANDS of residents within the six to eight-kilometer permanent danger zone in Albay were evacuated as Mayon Volcano continued to spew ash, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest situational report on Sunday.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) issued the order for:

* Barangay (villages) Miisi, Banadero and Matnog in Daraga town;

* Anoling, Quirangay, Tumpa, Suha and Tinubran villages in Camalig town;

* Tandarora and Maninila villages in Guinobatan town; Balingag and Amti villages in Ligao City;

* Magapo and Buang villages in Tabaco City;

* and Canaway and Calbayog villages in Malilipot town.

Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, spokesman of the Albay Provincial Police Office, reported that 665 families or 2,287 persons have evacuated Camalig and Guinobatan.

Gomez said 475 families or 1,576 persons were evacuated to the Guinobatan Elementary Central School while in Camalig, 98 families or 343 persons were evacuated to Cabangan Elementary School and 92 families or 368 persons to Anoling Elementary School. DEMPSEY REYES