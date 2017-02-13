Thousands of Romanian protesters return to streets

BUCHAREST: Tens of thousands of Romanians braved the cold and returned to the streets in protest on Sunday, calling on the government to resign as they accused it of attempting to water down anti-corruption laws. “Thieves! Resign!” chanted protesters in front of the seat of government in Bucharest, as they used the torches from their mobile phones to form a giant Romanian flag. Up to 50,000 protesters took part in the Bucharest march, according to Romanian media reports. Responding to a call on social media, the protesters held up their mobile phone torches against colored pieces of paper, lighting up the cold night air with the blue, yellow and red of the national flag.”Resist,” read a huge slogan projected onto a nearby building while other protesters held up banners with the message “Stop corruption! Fighting for democracy.” One of the protesters, a 33-year businessman told AFP, “We want to give the government a red card.”

AFP