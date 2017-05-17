IS threat prompts Muslim scholars to hold more anti-terrorism summits

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The threat of Islamic State (IS) militants against ulama or Islamic scholars who attended a recent anti-terrorism summit in Cotabato City has prompted the holding of more of such forums to combat violence and extremism.

Officials said members of the Dawlah Islamiya tried to prevent the ulama and religious leaders from attending the recently concluded summit convened by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

“To those who have Ulama relatives, warn your parents, brothers, and children not to attend the said summit because if something happens to them along the way or in the end, don’t tell us you were not warned,” a statement released by the Dawlah Islamiya said.

Secretary Noor Hafizullah Abdullah, ARMM interior secretary, said because of the threat they are now seriously considering holding more anti-terrorism and anti-illegal drugs forums and summits in the five ARMM provinces.

He said that ARMM’s 116 municipalities and two cities – Lamitan and Marawi – will soon conduct a summit against terrorism and illegal drugs to combat the rising threats of terrorism as well as strengthen the role of the local governments in promoting peace and security.

“The summit would synchronize measures on how to restrain criminality, terrorism and illegal drugs, which affect the peace and order situation in the region. The local governments must be at the forefront of this battle and must have a major role in combating terrorism. The summit will help confront terrorism and extremism at the municipal level,” Abdullah pointed out.

ARMM Gov. Mujiv Hataman has said Islamic scholars can “contribute largely to the advocacy against terrorism by educating people about the true teachings of Islam, most especially on the principles of justice, compassion, peace, and harmony.”