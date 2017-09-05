Three-day data gathering seminar conducted at PCSO

As per Board Resolution No. 2017, Series 2014, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) adopts the “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage and Security Policy.” Thus, representatives from different offices and sectors are required to attend the three-day seminar for two batches on “Data Privacy Compliance Framework Development Training.”

The first leg of the three-day seminar workshop held on August 22 to 24 at the Del Pilar Room, Legend Villas, Mandaluyong City was conducted by WorldTech Solutions Inc.

The main purpose of the seminar was to be able to facilitate data gathering for the completion and submission of the remaining requirements to NPC and increase awareness of PCSO officials and employees on the agency’s data privacy accountability and compliance.

The seminar focused on data privacy law and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) privacy impact assessment and policy recommendations.

The following documents must be submitted to NPC on or before September 9, 2017: Privacy Impact Assessment, PCSO Privacy Manual and PCSO Privacy Management Program.

The next batch was held on August 29 to 31 at the same venue participated by the Branch Operations Sector, Charity Sector and Gaming, Product Development and Marketing Sector.

The seminar-workshop attended by the department heads and division chiefs from the Executive Offices, Management Services Sector and Administrative Sector was spearheaded by the Information Technology Services Department and facilitated by the Human Resources Department.

Day 2, August 23 participants; (seated, from left) Human Resources Department manager Roger Ramirez, Internal Audit Services Department manager Mercedes Hinayon, Treasury Department Manager Alegria Asuit, facilitator Clint Canada, Corporate Planning Department Manager Jerusa Corpuz and General Services Department Manager John Derek Porciuncula and their staff Day 1, August 22 participants; (seated, from left) Human Resources Department manager Roger Ramirez, AGM for Adminstrative Sector Juliet Aseo, World Tech Solutions Inc. facilitators Clint Canada and Robert Orquiza, Corporate Planning Department manager Jerusa Corpuz and Internal Audit Services manager Mercedes Hinayon and their staff Day 3, August 24 participants; (seated, from left) Human Resources Department Manager Roger Ramirez, Legal Department division chief Rose Cortez, facilitator Clint Canada and General Services Department Manager John Derek Porciuncula and their staff (Top) Facilitator Clint Canada discusses the step-by-step process in doing Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA), an analysis of how personally identifiable information is collected, used, shared and maintained. (Above) Facilitator Robert Orquiza discusses the Data Privacy Law and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR)

LEILA VALENCIA/PHOTOS BY ARNOLD RAMOS