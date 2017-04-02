THREE DRUG SUSPECTS KILLED IN NUEVA ECIJA

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Three more drug suspects, including a “high value” village chief suspected of being a big-time drug dealer, were killed over the weekend in different places in Nueva Ecija. Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Director Antonio Yarra identified the fatalities as village chief Benidicto Taclang Monses, 52 of Barangay Bulala, Cuyapo town; and Alejo Soriano Bauto Jr., 40, and Jowin Alcantara Macapagal, 57, both residents of Barangay Aduas Centro, Cabanatuan City. Monses was killed by an unknown assailant in front of his house while on board his car (TPD 254). He died at a hospital in neighboring Tarlac province.

CELSO CAJUCOM