Three first places for Audi

Readers of Auto Zeitung have selected the world’s best cars: This year, two coveted trophies go to the Audi Q2 and the Audi Q7. The premium brand also took first place in the “Best design worldwide” category. This brings the number of prizes Audi has won in the history of the awards to a total of 79.

More than 41,000 readers and online users of Auto Zeitung voted for their favorites in the 30th “Auto Trophy” poll. The Audi Q2 won through in the category “Best SUV” against 22 other competitors. About 16.6 percent of participants chose the compact all-rounder. The Audi Q7 picked up 16.1 percent of the votes in the “Best luxury SUV” category, leading the pack of 13 fellow competitors by a significant margin. A total of 260 models in 15 categories were in the running for the “Auto Trophy 2017” awards.

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler accepted the prize from Volker Koerdt, editor-in-chief of Auto Zeitung. “Both of these awards affirm the enormous interest of our customers in SUV models – from the Audi Q2 with its youthful character to the Audi Q7 with its luxury class comfort,” said Stadler.

“By the middle of the next decade, roughly one of every two Audi vehicles we deliver will be an SUV,” he added.

In addition, the brand with the four rings received the prize for the “Best design worldwide.” “At Audi the design always expresses Vorsprung durch Technik,” said Audi design chief Marc Lichte. “Progressive design is distinguished by the complete harmony of form and function – a perfect solution that impresses with its simplicity.”