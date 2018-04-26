THREE, INCLUDING MINORS, ARRESTED IN QC

Anti-narcotics agents arrested three drug suspects, including one minor, in a buy-bust in Quezon City on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects were identifief as Harijatul Arajil, 63; Rowilyn Tillo, 33; and Ridzkan Jaffar, 17. In a news conference, the three denied the allegations against them.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement’s Agency’s Special Enforcement Services and PDEA-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao arrested the three at Sampaguita Street, Maligaya Park Subdivision, Novaliches, Quezon City. Authorities confiscated one kilo of suspected shabu worth P5 million and one Toyota Altis that is believed to be used in the transportation of illegal drugs.