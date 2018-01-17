Three items to retire for the New Year

It’s time to say goodbye to these beloved carry-overs of 2017. As Harper’s Bazaar noted, these items have had their fair share in the fashion spotlight and the time has come for them free up space in 2018’s wardrobe.

Skater merch

The young crowd has enjoyed sporting this street style, as well as the work force but the look has lost its appeal.

Chokers

The time has come in 2018 to literally let lose when it comes to necklaces as chokers are out and cascading replacements are forecasted to take over.

Off-the-shoulder tops

Yes, those tops that highlight silky shoulders are finally taking a bow to make way for cycling shorts that will glorify yet another toned body part—toned pairs of thighs.