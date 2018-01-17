Wednesday, January 17, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Three items to retire for the New Year

    Three items to retire for the New Year

    0
    on Lifestyle

    It’s time to say goodbye to these beloved carry-overs of 2017. As Harper’s Bazaar noted, these items have had their fair share in the fashion spotlight and the time has come for them free up space in 2018’s wardrobe.

    Skater merch
    The young crowd has enjoyed sporting this street style, as well as the work force but the look has lost its appeal.

    Chokers
    The time has come in 2018 to literally let lose when it comes to necklaces as chokers are out and cascading replacements are forecasted to take over.

    Off-the-shoulder tops
    Yes, those tops that highlight silky shoulders are finally taking a bow to make way for cycling shorts that will glorify yet another toned body part—toned pairs of thighs.


    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.