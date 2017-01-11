Three key trends for 2017

Set aside the reds and greens you wore through the holiday season and start scouting your wardrobe [or have an excuse to shop]for pieces that should stay with you this New Year.

The Manila Times caught up with Patricia Baligod, the young designer and bourgeoning “retail setter” behind online shopping fashion site synelabel.com, who outlined three key trends that will keep stylistas looking up-to-date even in these early days of 2017.

Stripe up!

From the Spring-Summer 2017 international fashion of Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, and Mulberry, stripes scored big time. This portended the straightforward print’s [no pun intended!]staying power the whole year-round.

Syne’s take on the trend come in power up looks.

Baligod further advised: “Pair us striped clothing pieces say with a white shirt as the prints compliment everything and make a casual look so polished.”

Max out!

In 2017, more is more with the entry of “maximalist.” What are these? They can be anything from dizzying abstract prints on palazzo pants to dramatic bias-cut skirts. A trick is to think artsy, so make sure your getup has an eye-catching accent here and there.

Get pinky!

A carry over from 2016’s affinity for romantic flair, 2017’s color palette will continue to have softer blush tones and materials in smooth silk.



Syne envisioned the trend with rose and champagne cold shoulder tops that romantically caress figures, paired with cropped white pants.

For more ways to wear this trio of trends for 2017, log on to the Baligod’s newly launched e-commerce website synelabel.com, with Facebook and Instragram pages, respectively at www.facebook.com/synelabel and @s.y.n.e.