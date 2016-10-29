Three kinds of lines and 300 hundred sculptures

On view at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’s Pasilyo Vicente Manansala is the solo exhibition of Russel Trinidad, also known as Doktor Karayom, comprised of 300 sculptures under the title Linya.

Explaining his exhibit’s chosen name, Trinidad relates that there are different types of lines: “There are those that are horizontal, most straight or wavy, sometimes spiral, zigzag and broken. All help in producing a nice drawing. Being a practitioner of the arts, we find ourselves in love with these elements, these things that enhance the imagination to fuel the building and fulfillment of plans and intentions, and the crossing of that thin line between what we think is real to what we want as our reality.”

He explained further: “Living in this day and age, falling in line or getting in line is the most accursed thing that starts one’s day. This waiting consumes more time than actual travel. It makes us point to and find fault in the people in line or in those that implement the rules. It makes us think, is this divine intervention? One is not sure, really. Maybe this line will make man reveal his true colors and intentions that are either opaque or translucent like the soul, or one’s outlook that floats while waiting in this rank and file life that makes us human, but, actually, closer to cattle and sheep.”

Linya will be on view until November 20 on the CCP’s second floor. Viewing hours are from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.