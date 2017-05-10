Three letters

Due Diligencer is reproducing the following letters from three readers: the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund and Amaia Land.

SSS on columnist Perez’s January 20 piece

This is in response to the column of Mr. Emeterio Perez entitled, “How SSS fails its members” which was published by The Manila Times on January 20, 2017.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience experienced by Mr. Perez while transacting at [the]SSS Biñan branch. We appreciate that he reported to us the incident. We already coordinated the matter with the Biñan branch head and he has called the attention of the SSS counter personnel mentioned by Mr. Perez.

As part of our branch procedures, any person other than the employer who submits the Collection List and proof of payment of contributions will be required to present an authorization letter to ensure that the member’s registered employer is the one paying for the member’s contribution.

We recognize the concerns of employers on the number of documents required in filing the reports on the contributions of their employees. We are currently reviewing our policies and procedures to better serve our members.

Thank you for the opportunity to clarify this matter.

Marissu G. Bugante

Vice President, Public Affairs and Special Events Division

Social Security System

Home aides’ contributions

Here is a pro-forma letter we received from Pag-IBIG Fund, the popular name of the Home Development Mutual Fund.

Dear Sir/Madam:

This is to inform you that we have not received the remittance for the Pag-IBIG Membership Savings (MS) of your Kasambahay and the employer counterpart for the period JANUARY-JUNE 2015.

Below is your obligation:

Kasambahay Share 1,440.00

Household Employer Share 1,440.00

Deprived Dividends 98.68

Penalties 1,945.92

Total amount due as of March 21, 2017 4,924.60

Please remit said amount within five (5) working days from receipt of this notice to avoid incurring further penalties equivalent to 1/10 of 1% per day of delay of the amounts payable from the date the MS fall due until paid.

May we remind you, that pursuant to Section 1, a. 2, Rule 5 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9679 or the Home Development Mutual Fund Law of 2009 which took effect on 1 January 2010, a household helper earning at least P1,000.00 a month is mandatorily covered [by]Pag-IBIG Fund. This was further reiterated in Republic Act No. 10361 or the Domestic Worker Act or Batas Kasambahay, which became effective on 19 May 2013, which states that Membership to Pag-IBIG Fund and other social protection agencies is mandatory and non-negotiable.

Should you have any query/clarification regarding this notice, please visit or call this Branch.

Very truly yours,

Helen M. Paner

Department Manager III

TAS-NCR South, Makati

CBD & Outside CBD

Collection notices

Finally, here is a letter sent to Due Diligencer by Amaia Land, a subsidiary of listed property developer Ayala Land Inc. Its contents are self-explanatory.

Dear Mr. Perez,

Good Morning. This is in reference to your column with the heading “Amaia Land’s collection notices for fully paid amortizations” that was published in The Manila Times on May 5, 2017. Your column stated that collection notices were received by several clients who had already made payments, which resulted in double payments in some cases. We regret to hear of the inconvenience experienced by our customers.

We would like to clarify that while all billings of Amaia are computer-generated, there could be cases where payments made are not yet entered into the system when the new billings are sent out. This could happen when deposit slips from clients are not immediately received by Amaia. Our notices, though, include a message to disregard the billing if the payment has been made. In cases where double payment occurs, we assure you that Amaia issues a refund or applies the excess to any future balances.

For further assistance, our Customer Relations manager, Doris Salengua, can be reached at 0917*******. Please don’t hesitate to contact us for any further concerns or clarifications.

Thank you.

Wilborn M. Famatigan

Finance – Collections / Customer Relations Unit (CRU)

7th Floor, BPI-Philam Life Center, Madrigal Business Park

Acacia cor. Alabang-Zapote Road, Alabang, Muntin- lupa City

Due Diligencer will respond to each of these letters in the next column even if I consider that of Pag-IBIG Fund not a reaction but a “wrong collection” notice. Fair enough?

