Three new Visayas routes out of Cebu

From food to scenic spots, to its lovely and friendly people, the Visayas region has so many undiscovered treasures just waiting to be discovered. Cebu Pacific helps open up more of this major island to the rest of the world by introducing three new routes to Eastern and Western Visayas to connect Cebu—the Queen City of the South—to Leyte, Samar and Panay Island.

Cebu Pacific (cebupacificair.com) will have daily flights between Cebu and Ormoc and Cebu and Roxas, and four times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) between Cebu and Calbayog using ATR 72-500 aircraft.

Resilient Ormoc

Despite the natural disasters that have befallen it, Ormoc in Leyte stands as proof of man’s resilience and determination, and a wonderful travel destination. You can enjoy the city’s delicacies like chocolate moron and cassava cake or stay at the resorts, where you are guaranteed good food and excellent service.

When in Ormoc, don’t fail to see Lake Danao Natural Park and Lake Danao, the famed violin-shaped body of water. It is one of the eight lakes in the Philippines that you must visit, according to online news Web site Rappler. Experts say the lake is volcanic in origin.

Other places worth visiting in the economic, cultural, and commercial hub of Western Leyte are the sugarcane and pineapple plantations in the mountains. And don’t leave Ormoc without enjoying a glass of fresh pineapple juice—it’s the best.

Bountiful Roxas

Known as the seafood capital of the Philippines, Roxas City, Capiz is one of Panay Island’s centers of education, trade and economic activity, owing to its geography and proximity as a sea port.

Enjoy the city’s festivals, including Sinadya sa Halaran Festival celebrated in the first week of December in commemoration of the city’s founding. Also not to be missed is the Diwal Festival signifying the city’s importance as the country’s seafood capital. Diwal is a prized and sought after shellfish which is delicious when baked with cheese and garlic.

When in Roxas, don’t forget to visit Panay Church and the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine or the beautiful Liktinon Falls. You can also shop for Capiz products hand-crafted by local artisans.

Charming Calbayog

There’s a lot to see and experience in Calbayog. Located in the western part of Samar, it is known as the City of Waterfalls. Places you must visit are Nijaga Park and the Guinogo-an, Tinago-an and Danao Caves, as well as the Tabokno and Pan-as Falls.