Three Poems

High noon in the storm

It glares, the light

streaming in constant fluid wonder

on the window glass, a corporeal thing

that wails. Bewildered as a child, you gape

in restive silence at the tempest,

thinking of tales of gods and war, and

when the wind would finally

win the battle against rooftops and trees.

The sound of the skirmish is thick.

Then, the keening of a breaking tree,

pained and brilliant and vast, stretches

across your rain-drenched world. It falls

defeated and dignified on the street, the corpse

of a primeval witness whose arms

still reach to the sky. A tingle of cold

runs through your spine, as the light,

a corporeal thing that wails, streams

in fluid wonder on the window glass.

* * *

A Room

He takes her to a viewless room

in a gaudy motel along the highway.

He asks, “It’s okay, isn’t it?”

As she wonders

what it is he was asking, instead,

she takes him to her soul,

and regret is a pure white sheet

defiled with reverent intents forgotten

and strewn in a corner somewhere

in a gaudy motel, in a viewless room.

She tells him, “Okay,” and smells, strangely,

of the milky substance of torn heart.

* * *

Baguio Fog

“Let me sing you a song,” it says. “A long-

forgotten dirge.” And it follows you

all morning long, humming hymns in your mind.

There, in a crowd waiting in the rain,

you hum along, knowing full well how the fog

will mark you like an exile, mark you with its

frigid fingers. It slithers, along with the slight

whisper of a damp wind. Scenes shift before you

in variations of grey, and the fog,

like some ghostly choir, like a conference

of sprites, stands vanguard, then obliterates

into a deeper wall of pale morning rain.

You hum along, watching the rain dissolve and

turn once again into an unmoving wall

of colorless, un-remembering fog. “Let me

sing you a song,” it says, the song sticking

in your mind like a stain, a recollected dirge,

and you are exiled in a waiting crowd, weaving

the Baguio fog into song, and people passing you by

in white silhouettes.