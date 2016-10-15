Three Poems

Poem to Your Little Feet

Sometimes when we walk home together

I do not look at your face

But at your feet, your little feet

And how cruel they sounded

In every step of the road

Sometimes, your feet sounded like:

“He’s mine, only mine and mine alone!”

Slashing through the impassable crowd

With our arms wrapped

Entwined, melted in a togetherness

Ready to revolt against anybody

To come and breathe between us

Even as we arrive home, your feet

Come stomping wanting me, wanting us

Mine and your little feet

Grazing each other with the most tender of affection

Sitting inseparably by sweetened afternoons

Of warm embraces and gentle kisses

And other forms of love

But still, it is your little feet that supported

The intricate structures of your being,

Of whom you are

And what I came to love

Throughout the years

Ah, to your little feet and to your little toes

To your tireless and hard nails

I thank them more than I can thank of your being

For they brought you to me and lead me

To the deepest trenches of your heart

* * *

Sometimes, I am the leaves

Aimless and astray – “I won’t go far”

But most times, lost in the intricate streets and manmade blocks

Not knowing the way back to your bosom

I am the leaves, bloodless even with the stomping feet of men

and most often I am the leaf that some naughty girl tore apart

for no purpose

What again is the purpose of the leaves?

Ah, this is the fate of us and

We shall not complain to the god of all beings

But if soon, I evolve to something else

Say, with hard fingers and strong fists,

A determined heart weaved in a web of veins,

Two seeing eyes and a pair of sturdy legsand unyielding heels

I shall seek you — my origin

Where I spent my days devouring chlorophyll

And I won’t exist

Without your water, without your light

Without you withstanding the violence of many storms

I shall seek your roots digging in the deepest earth

Like a child crawling back to your womb,

Joining you and becoming part of the paleness of your sad branches,

Your intervallic breaths, your old wrinkles, the scars of your trunks

And tears of newly slashed wounds

For it is all, too—mine

* * *

I Marvel

At your soft little fingers

Crawling to my chest

The warmth of its palms

And how it burned the heart

Melted by the grip of

Your bare hands

And I can only adore

The most discreet of your laughter,

Marveling at your eyes

Watching mine

And how I marvel of your slow breath

Closing the breathable gap to yours

Like a dying fox in the woods

Pale at the face of death

But no, I am not here

To hunt your head with an axe

Or hit you with the sharpest arrows,

Immobilizing your quiet feet

Or stick my daggers to your heart

Wounding you to bleed

Rather, I am here,

To marvel how we arrive at this:

You close to me with your most subtle parts

We, smelting like earth

Burning the air,

Drowning in fire

And in your mouth I swam

The fiery waters

The unyielding tongue

And how vulnerable we revealed

Ourselves

At the face of our likeness

Mirroring our sweet errors,

Halfhearted attempts

And failed dreams

But with us close like this,

We have finally snatched

The unlikeliest of victories