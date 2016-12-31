Three Poems

Myrrh

Will you? Dinner’s at least a month long

You’d be surprised. Our father, charged with assault

The star not more luminous, just

Taking more comfort in its own light and it shows

Over a divided house.

To each of the prime ministers, a facet.

Goats and chickens

Flee the staff, the sheen of plastic

Valleys await with soft, powdery

non-biodegradable thistles. Having earned wings

They’re primed to descend upon the terminal.

Arms open

Shoving up the handcarry

Smiling through the singed feathers of the season.

What’s in the case? Clue:

It is one when quiet, two when it sings.

It twirls? Why,

What’ve they been saying about me?

Chased from strength to strength

Down to your own free will.

***

Long weekend denominators

The approach is from the mountains

Upper left-hand corner

Soft as a landslide. Don’t go telling anybody.

Will you climb down? Drag wood in our name?

Assigned to us was trees

Laying siege upon the heartland

Light and smoke calling to a halt.

Our differential at the neighborhood’s convenience…

Wait, they left work over the holidays?

Being only as much as you allow your sins to yield you.

You don’t have to bring me anything…

Get here. The work will always be with us

As what had no business

Arriving from a mother will bear upon you.

A forest on cat’s feet and my / You came.

***

Corrugated lanterns

Who once was life-of-the-party

Now fetal in the slick curb of the parking lot

Who was frank: insensate where they folded boxes

As a rule for tearing.

Change now easy as chimes

While the goal doesn’t budge.

Peace was peace no matter how many was had

How stranded. Finding

Time irritable

Angel gave the catheter a whirl: new, improved

Recyclable as eggshells… see?

Assured a picture of my visit here, let me

Apply chunky lotion on these smooth calluses.

Here, let me take it. Not yet

One of those nights, pangga

Having opened my temple to the white of his knuckles.