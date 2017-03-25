THREE POEMS

Seismic Snapshots

your face is a stellar cast

radiating constellations

of indescribable portraits,

your eyes suffocate me

like captivating, snowy smokes

drowning my being

in the windmills of your breath.

your lips are my ships

taking me to a heavenly death.

* * *

Between Dust and dusk

i wiped the dust

on my white vest,

just like you,

fading…

from the shadows,

between weeds

of our dusky faces,

and dismantled days;

beyond forgetting.

* * *

Farenheit 5-30

Millennials speak

transmogrification

out of the blue,

where there’s dawn for the new age,

the ballot box repeats

uncounted deaths.

Interregnum,

time is burning

the iron city;

blindfolded firemen drink

rainshowers of blood.

Caroline Nazareno- Gabis a.k.a. Ceri Naz, born in Anda, Pangasinan, is a proud member of Association of Women’s Rights in Development ( AWID ), Writers Capital International Foundation; and Anacbanua, which is an artistic, literary, and intellectual movement in Pangasinan. Her poetry has been anthologized worldwide.

CERI NAZ