Saturday, March 25, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»THREE POEMS

    THREE POEMS

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    Seismic Snapshots

    your face is a stellar cast
    radiating constellations
    of indescribable portraits,
    your eyes suffocate me
    like captivating, snowy smokes
    drowning my being
    in the windmills of your breath.
    your lips are my ships
    taking me to a heavenly death.

    * * *

    Between Dust and dusk

    i wiped the dust
    on my white vest,
    just like you,
    fading…
    from the shadows,
    between weeds
    of our dusky faces,
    and dismantled days;
    beyond forgetting.

    * * *

    Farenheit 5-30

    Millennials speak
    transmogrification
    out of the blue,
    where there’s dawn for the new age,
    the ballot box repeats
    uncounted deaths.

    Interregnum,
    time is burning
    the iron city;
    blindfolded firemen drink
    rainshowers of blood.

    Caroline Nazareno- Gabis a.k.a. Ceri Naz, born in Anda, Pangasinan, is a proud member of Association of Women’s Rights in Development ( AWID ), Writers Capital International Foundation; and Anacbanua, which is an artistic, literary, and intellectual movement in Pangasinan. Her poetry has been anthologized worldwide.

    CERI NAZ

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply