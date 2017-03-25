THREE POEMS

Seismic Snapshots
your face is a stellar cast
radiating constellations
of indescribable portraits,
your eyes suffocate me
like captivating, snowy smokes
drowning my being
in the windmills of your breath.
your lips are my ships
taking me to a heavenly death.
* * *
Between Dust and dusk
i wiped the dust
on my white vest,
just like you,
fading…
from the shadows,
between weeds
of our dusky faces,
and dismantled days;
beyond forgetting.
* * *
Farenheit 5-30
Millennials speak
transmogrification
out of the blue,
where there’s dawn for the new age,
the ballot box repeats
uncounted deaths.
Interregnum,
time is burning
the iron city;
blindfolded firemen drink
rainshowers of blood.
Caroline Nazareno- Gabis a.k.a. Ceri Naz, born in Anda, Pangasinan, is a proud member of Association of Women’s Rights in Development ( AWID ), Writers Capital International Foundation; and Anacbanua, which is an artistic, literary, and intellectual movement in Pangasinan. Her poetry has been anthologized worldwide.
CERI NAZ