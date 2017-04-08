Three Poems

The Mathematics of Modern Love

let me begin

with the concept of derivative

where it is at the core of

rather between calculus

and modern love

there are three

different approaches

to define it

one is the physical concept

the approach used in Newton’s

classical mechanics where

it can be best explained

when two people

parabolically meet

in instantaneous velocity

second is the geometrical concept

where the equation of

the tangent line

can be best

explained

when

our

line of

sight and

lips are just a

few inches away

and the third

forget both concepts

let’s just go to bed and make love

***

a ciryl for our terquasquicentennial or septaquintaquinquecentennial anniversary

suppose

my heart

you are

in every

yoctoseconds

between heartbeats

&

in that space

a thousand yottametres

between quantum couplet

infer

&

deduce

this myocardial-

algebraic expression

where space time continuum

are coefficients

&

you are a constant–

the nonzero coefficient

of highest degree

***



Zeus to Danaë

a

bronze

tower

is nothing

with my cunning

with my swift lightning

it does not have

the corn flower blue intellect

or the exquisiteness of

a padparadscha sapphire

but for you

i will be

a shower of

golden rain

to petrify

your night

until

you are

beguiled

bedazzled with

the sheer sweetness

the unhurried jazz of

our most profound

sempiternal

congress