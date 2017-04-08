Three Poems

The Mathematics of Modern Love
let me begin
with the concept of derivative
where it is at the core of
rather between calculus
and modern love
there are three
different approaches
to define it
one is the physical concept
the approach used in Newton’s
classical mechanics where
it can be best explained
when two people
parabolically meet
in instantaneous velocity
second is the geometrical concept
where the equation of
the tangent line
can be best
explained
when
our
line of
sight and
lips are just a
few inches away
and the third
forget both concepts
let’s just go to bed and make love
***
a ciryl for our terquasquicentennial or septaquintaquinquecentennial anniversary
suppose
my heart
you are
in every
yoctoseconds
between heartbeats
&
in that space
a thousand yottametres
between quantum couplet
infer
&
deduce
this myocardial-
algebraic expression
where space time continuum
are coefficients
&
you are a constant–
the nonzero coefficient
of highest degree
***
Zeus to Danaë
a
bronze
tower
is nothing
with my cunning
with my swift lightning
it does not have
the corn flower blue intellect
or the exquisiteness of
a padparadscha sapphire
but for you
i will be
a shower of
golden rain
to petrify
your night
until
you are
beguiled
bedazzled with
the sheer sweetness
the unhurried jazz of
our most profound
sempiternal
congress