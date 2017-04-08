Saturday, April 8, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
  • hk header
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Three Poems

    Three Poems

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    The Mathematics of Modern Love

    let me begin
    with the concept of derivative
    where it is at the core of
    rather between calculus
    and modern love

    there are three
    different approaches
    to define it

    one is the physical concept
    the approach used in Newton’s
    classical mechanics where
    it can be best explained
    when two people
    parabolically meet
    in instantaneous velocity

    second is the geometrical concept
    where the equation of
    the tangent line
    can be best
    explained
    when
    our
    line of
    sight and
    lips are just a
    few inches away

    and the third
    forget both concepts
    let’s just go to bed and make love

    ***

    a ciryl for our terquasquicentennial or septaquintaquinquecentennial anniversary

    suppose
    my heart
    you are
    in every
    yoctoseconds
    between heartbeats

    &

    in that space
    a thousand yottametres
    between quantum couplet
    infer

    &

    deduce
    this myocardial-
    algebraic expression
    where space time continuum
    are coefficients

    &

    you are a constant–
    the nonzero coefficient
    of highest degree

    ***

    Zeus to Danaë

    a
    bronze
    tower
    is nothing
    with my cunning
    with my swift lightning
    it does not have
    the corn flower blue intellect
    or the exquisiteness of
    a padparadscha sapphire
    but for you
    i will be
    a shower of
    golden rain
    to petrify
    your night
    until
    you are
    beguiled
    bedazzled with
    the sheer sweetness
    the unhurried jazz of
    our most profound
    sempiternal
    congress

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply