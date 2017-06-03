Three Poems

The Garden of Earthly Delights

My writing hand is itching

To paint a vivid poem titled

“The Garden of Earthly Delights.”

Suddenly the Muse appears

Out of nowhere and slaps

My hand dead in its tracks

Even before I am able to write

A single syllable—what poetic

Interruptus! If you may ask

Why? Because the master

Renaissance painter and genius

Hieronymus Bosch has already

Said it all in his magnificent

Triptych between 1490 and 1510.

And my petty attempt would

Have been a futile, glaring

Plagiarism galore. Which of

Course doesn’t sit well with

The finicky Muse since it would

Be a clear, embarrassing case

Of pure literary indiscretion,

Of creative impiety, a brazen

Transgression of poetic license,

And plagiarism in epic proportions!

* * *

Gestures and Posturings

I, a hyperventilating hybrid between

A latter-day Hieronymus Bosch and

That sadistic medieval Grand Inquisitor

Tomas de Torquemada, O marooned

In the Garden of Earthly Delights, am

Infernally tired of playing a flip-flopping

Melodramatic Dantean antic ingeniously

Combined with a vulgar slapstick comedy

Of errors skit, of my weird psychopompic,

Pseudo-poetic posturings, of mimicking

The epileptic, terpsicorean gestures of

Has-been, arthritic mimes, and of gladly

Aping the frozen monumental stance

Of a pitiful bronze nuance gleaming

In the scorching noonday sun with a

Toxic patina of bluish-green verdigris,

Its right foot recklessly charging to

The thick of battle, while its left foot

Backpedals like a cowardly, panicking

Unscathed deserter towards a court

Martial and a murderous firing squad.

Am I half hero, part fool, half Caesar,

Part Falstaff cardboard character?

Here I am strutting about stiffly upon

The tragic stage of Life set against

An outlandish surreal backdrop and lit

With hypnotic psychedelic strobe lights,

Complete with shrieking, pulsing siren

Sounds—a veritable Theater of the Absurd.

Ugh! I am bored to rigor mortis, while

Masquerading as the messiah of mummified

Myths, a rabid redeemer of rustic rhymes,

A secret, subtle shaper of stillborn silences.

By the isosceles triangle of Pythagoras, all

I ever crave for is to spend the butt end

Of my days lying upon a bed of scuttling

Crabgrass and making necrophilic love

With holy abandon to my deader-than-a-

Door-nail beloved—a once-upon-a-time

Gyrating lap dancer, now a decomposing,

Eyeless redhead wriggling with worms—

To the syncopated erotic beat of lambada

Music, surrounded by a mob of ogling

Harlequins that boons us with a standing

Ovation by clapping their mail-gloved hearts

And stomping, akin to hardcore foot-fetishists,

Their abominable imagination encased

In concrete hollow blocks designed like

Signature Prada camouflaged combat boots

Worn by overzealous sturm und drang SS

Shock troops. Bah! such is the folly of vanity.

No wonder my confidential head-shrinker

Is taking a screaming roller coaster ride

Through that spiraling, vertiginous pitch

Black void (not light) at the tunnel’s end.

* * *

Tectonic Poem

While writing this poem,

An 8-magnitude earthquake

Shakes the very ground

Beneath my feet. Compliments

Of tectonic plates clashing

Like gigantic geologic cymbals.

Startled. Shocked. Rattled.

My poem is pale and quivers

With fear. The poem’s survival

Button activates, flashes red.

Each letter, syllable, word

And line scamper in all

Directions like mouses and

Slip back to their dark, tiny holes.

I try to goad my poem to come

Back and nestle in the ruddy

Palm of my imagination.

No dice. Then the earth shakes

And shimmies again, opens

Its enormous rocky jaws,

And swallows my whole

Inspiration body and soul.