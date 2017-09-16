Three Poems

Coaxing the

Cyclone, Tempting the Tempest

Yesterday, torrents of tears

Poured down relentlessly

From the corner of the great

Eye in the sky. Today’s dawn

Is pregnant with dark, gray

Omens of nimbus clouds.

Coaxing the cyclone, tempting

The tempest, I anxiously

Await the raging fists of free

Versing or rhyming rain

To hit landfall and pummel

The rusty, corrugated roof

And the green-and-white

Striped window sills of my

Imagination, windblown

By what howling inspiration.

This is the subtlest storm,

The monsoon of metaphors,

The typhoon of muted text

That confounds a seasoned

Weatherman and makes

Its arrival and departure,

Such sudden coming and

Going totally unpredictable!

* * *

Blank Space

“When the Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris in 1911 and was missing for two years, more people went to stare at the blank space than had gone to look at the masterpiece in the 12 previous years.”

—Barbara Cortland, Book of Useless Information

The abovementioned information,

Far from being entirely useless,

Is the incontrovertible proof that

A blank space in all its epic glory

And magnificence–even in the absence

Of a an impressive, intricate golden

Or silver frame–is a work superior

To the vaunted La Gioconda, or any

Other masterpiece for that matter,

Since a blank space grips the viewer’s

Winged fantasy, tighter than a raptor’s

Razor-sharp talons, inspiring it to

Soar in the expanseless blue of sky

With the prismatic eye and hologram

Vision of a denizen of Mount Olympus—

Not through a mere mortal voyeur’s

Keyhole sight. Behold! an epic blank

Space, O flawless and limitless, is

The window of immortality no vain

Masterpiece of art, caged within a

Frame, can ever match or surpass!

* * *

Arse Poetica

Writing poetry is like jumping into the Grand Canyon.

It’s emotionally and mentally back-breaking.

It’s a dazzling pyrotechnics of sound and sense.

It’s grammatologically and textually breathtaking.

It’s metaphorically suspenseful and cliff-hanging.

It’s infinitely rewarding in discovery and epiphany.

You don’t know what to expect next. Whether it

Will be an immortal success or a monumental bust.

Whether your song will live or die, or both, like

Schrodinger’s quantum cat! At any rate, good luck,

Wordsmith wizard or flip flopping prodigal poetaster.

Bon voyage to your epic omanotopoeaic odyssey!