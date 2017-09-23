Three Poems

Taurus Rising

Rising the tidal waves

Of my lechery and lust

That lash against the nippled

Mounds bouncing on the supple

Shore of your brown naked,

Wet body beautiful,

O non negotiable,

Unquestionable, Beloved,

And unstoppable in

Concupiscent fury.

Allow me dismantle your

Alluring hourglass corset,

Strip by strip of its black,

Velvety, see-through baleen frame.

Behold the viscous hour

Unticking and untocking.

Time is a nightingale

Sweetly singing and fading.

Space is a fragile goblet

Dropping into a black hole

And spurting its content.

O towering Babel of Bliss,

Let us kiss till death do

Us part. Open your Holy

Of Holies. My titillating

Tongue shall unlock

The chastity belt of your

Modesty and shyness.

Let our moist loins conjoin,

Gyrate—your gentle pull,

My furious tumescent thrust—

Till we crumble into wanton dust.

* * *

A Woman of Independent Means

Legions of rejected suitors

And unrequited lovers

Have given me pejorative

Names like “gold digger”

And “social butterfly.”

But I assure you I am none

Of these. I am simply a

Woman of independent

Means who always makes

It a point to enchant a filthy

Rich romantic to liberate

And make me independent

From a wolf-calling, ass-

Pinching, boobs-mashing

Horde of other equally

Lusty but destitute dudes.

* * *

The Promise

Because I subscribe

To the old cliché that

Promises are meant

To be broken, I do

Not want to please

Or disappoint you

By remaining neutral

And non-committal.

Thus I refuse to make

A pledge that I love

Or hate you with all

My heart in a world

Of flux where the only

Things constant are

Maybe I will and maybe

I won’t. Right now,

By Shiva, I still have

A thousand shards

Of broken promises

To glue together,

Repair and break

Again like imitation

Ming vases. The only

Promise I can assure

You is not to promise

Or unpromise you

My dear or pet-peeve

Everything or nothing.