Three soldiers killed in day of bloodshed in Thai south

BANGKOK: Three Thai soldiers were gunned down in front of shoppers at busy evening market in Thailand’s conflict-riddled ‘Deep South’, police said Friday, in a day of of bloodshed undermining progress in peace talks. An under-reported 13-year rebellion in the southernmost provinces by Malay Muslim insurgents against the Buddhist-majority Thai state has killed more than 6,800 people. That toll rose late Thursday when a gunman opened fire on the trio of plainclothes soldiers as they patrolled a night market in Mayo district of Pattani province. “They were shot by seven or eight gunmen,” Captain Muhamad Maadwang of Mayo police station told AFP. “They had no chance to fire back, all of them were shot dead at scene,” he said, adding that militants were suspected of carrying out the attack.A $14,000 bounty has been offered for the arrest of the gunmen, local media reported.

AFP