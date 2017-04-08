Three strong quakes rock PH

MANILA: Three strong earthquakes rocked a coastal region near Manila within half an hour of each other on Saturday, sending people running out of buildings.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quakes, the strongest of which hit the coast close to the town of Mabini, Batangas province.

The first 5.7 magnitude temblor struck inland at 3:08 p.m. (0708 GMT) followed by the 5.9 quake just a minute later—their epicenters within a few kilometers of each other, according to US geologists.

The 5.0 quake hit in the same region after another 20 minutes.

Agence France-Presse reporters saw people running out of office buildings in Manila’s financial district, while local television network ABS-CBN broadcast live footage of frightened commuters fleeing the passenger terminal at the port of Batangas, near the epicenters. AFP