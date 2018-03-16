Three successive accurate Miss Universe predictions

On April 25, 2015, Psychic Gurmeet fearlessly declared who was to be crowned Miss Universe 2015.

“This is going to be tough for the judges but the islands between Australia and China [are sure]to be in the top choices, and also Brazil. But I see a beautiful woman from the East, with the [letter]‘A’ attached to her name. [She will be] in some controversy… but that will be in her favor and [she]will have a chance to win… being soft spoken and [a]winner of hearts.”

Of course, Pia Wurtzbach was declared the true winner. She has an “A” in her name; comes from the Philippines, which is situated between China and Australia; was declared Miss Universe after Steve Harvey’s controversial blunder; and stood out for her “beauty with a heart” answer.

For Miss Universe 2016 pageant in Manila on January 30, 2017, the psychic proclaimed: “I see a beautiful lady who will speak from the heart and touch the spirits of all present, and there will be no words but silence for a few seconds, then a rush of emotions so the world will be hers now. With ‘C’ in her name, it will not take long to see her talents too! She will come close to winning and has a very bright scope. She will be from a country between the Pacific Ocean and South Atlantic Ocean.”

Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane almost made it, but in the end, Iris Mittenaere of France was crowned the winner, as Gurmeet predicted, “[she]will be with that softness and calm, with a triple ‘I’ in her name, and a royal tradition in her blood. She is from a country next to North Atlantic Ocean.”

Finally, on his third go at predicting the Miss Universe winner in 2017, the psychic wrote, “The contestant who will win will be coming from a country which is progressive and has the letter ‘I’ in [country’s] name. Many languages are spoken [in her country that is]over populated and may experience water and food shortages, housing problems and massive natural destruction. It’s a country prone to terrorism, but still attracts tourists. The winner is connected to this part of the universe where South and East meet.”

And so, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Gurmeet’s predictions can be found on fearlessprediction.blogspot.com.