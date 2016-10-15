Three suspected drug traffickers nabbed in Caraga

POLICE authorities in Caraga arrested on Friday at least three suspected drug traffickers during separate police operations in Agusan Del Sur and Surigao Del Sur, a police report said on Saturday.

Caraga Police Director, Chief Supt. Rolando Felix in a report sent to Camp Crame, Quezon City (Metro Manila) identified the three arrested drug traffickers as Leonardo Barrios, 52; Jovy Osorio, 36; and Ruben Patonongon, 43.

Felix said in the report that Barrios who is listed as a High-Value-Target by the police was nabbed on Friday while attempting to sell the illegal substance to an undercover police operative at his residence on P-2, San Teodoro in Bunawan town in Agusan Del Sur.

Felix disclosed that seized from Barrios during the operation were some 15 grams of shabu worth at least P258,420 and some P220 worth of marijuana.

Osorio and Patonongon were nabbed by the police while selling shabu to undercover police operatives during a buy bust operation also on Friday in Socorro town in Surigao Del Sur.

Seized from Osorio was some 0.5 gram of shabu valued at P5,900 while some 2.3 grams of shabu worth at least P27,140 were seized from Patonongon.

The arrested drug pushers were charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“PRO [Police Regional Office] 13 will continue its campaign against illegal drugs and will further intensify the war until the last pusher and drug trafficker is arrested and placed behind bars,” Felix said in the report. PRO 13 operates in the Caraga region.