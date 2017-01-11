Thrill seekers rescued from Australian roller coaster

SYDNEY: Twenty young thrill seekers were rescued Wednesday from an Australian roller coaster ride after it broke down, just months after four people died at a nearby theme park.

Emergency crews were called to Movie World on the Gold Coast after the Arkham Asylum ride malfunctioned, although no-one was injured.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said 20 people were stranded in their seats 20 meters (65 feet) off the ground, some for 90 minutes, in stifling heat.

Queensland Ambulance Service official Paul Young said none of the trapped passengers, mostly teenagers, needed medical treatment.

“They all looked a bit flushed and a bit hot as you would imagine, sitting in the sun,” he told reporters.

“They were in happy spirits, they were laughing and having a bit of a giggle about it.”

Warner Bros. Movie World said in a statement there had been “a mechanical issue with the chain” of the roller coaster.

“Due to the time required to reset the mechanical issue, we have engaged the Queensland Fire Brigade to assist with the evacuation process,” it said.

“Our team and the fire brigade regularly train for this type of evacuation.”

The drama came just weeks after the nearby Dreamworld tourist attraction reopened following a rigorous safety review over the deaths of four people when rafts on the Thunder River Rapids ride collided on October 25.

Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure has announced that the ride would be demolished and a permanent memorial to the victims erected. AFP

AFP/CC