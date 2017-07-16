Thunder shoot for 8th win in D-League

Soaring high in the ongoing 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup, Flying V has heard the murmurs of a possible eliminations sweep with three games remaining in its schedule.

But coach Eric Altamirano doesn’t want his boys to get blinded with the chance of nabbing the rare feat, an accomplishment that has only been done thrice in league history, but rather, focused on continually honing his wards in preparation for the playoffs.

“What’s important is we play one game at a time and we continue to improve as a team. Hopefully, we’ll be sharp come playoff time,” he said.

NLEX staged perfect runs in the 2012 and 2014 Foundation Cups, before Cagayan Valley did the same in the 2015 Aspirants’ Cup.

Talks of a perfect eliminations run, however, is inevitable especially after the Thunder’s commanding victories against powerhouse teams which led to their pristine 7-0 record so far this conference.

And on Monday, Flying V stakes that immaculate winning slate against the always dangerous AMA Online Education (1-6) when they clash at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig at 5 p.m., with a win assuring the former an outright semifinals seat.

The Thunder will once again bank on its leaders Jeron Teng, Gab Banal, and Eric Salamat, as they clash against the Titans crew bannered by Mario Bonleon and Renzo Subido.

Though heavily favored against AMA, Altamirano said that this will be a good test for his Flying V crew as he wants no see no let-ups regardless on the strength of its foe.

“We need to play our game and not be complacent,” he said.

In the first game, Centro Escolar University (4-3) is hoping to inch closer in nabbing a playoff seat as it faces off against also-ran Gamboa Coffee Mix (1-6) at 3 p.m.

The Scorpions want nothing but a bounce back victory after seeing their four-game winning streak snapped by Flying V last week.

Meanwhile, the Coffee Lovers’ are just wishing to snap their six-game losing skid and aim for an upset to muddle the playoff race this late in the eliminations.