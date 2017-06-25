Thunder shoot for fourth win in PBA D-League

Flying V stakes its unblemished record against Marinerong Pilipino when the 2017 Philip-

pine Basketball Association D-League Foundation Cup returns on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Coming off a 13-day break, the Thunder will try to shake off the rust and continue their winning ways as they remain as the lone unbeaten team in the tournament at 3-0.

And for coach Eric Altamirano, he believes that the game against the Skippers is just the first of a tough stretch for Flying V midway through the competitions.

“The next three games will be very tough for us. We’ll face Marinero, Racal, and Tanduay, so we’ll use this time to prepare and continue being sharp. Hopefully, di kami maging rusty,” he said.

The game also posts an interesting subplot as Thunder forward Gab Banal goes up against his family with father Joel and uncle Koy at the helm for Marinerong Pilipino.

But for the younger Banal, he doesn’t want to put much focus on the familiar faces on the opposing sidelines as he’d rather contribute to his team’s cause.

“I’ll just treat them as a normal team. If I take it personally, I’ll lose focus, so might as well treat them as normal team and get that fourth win. They know what I can do, so I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and from there I’ll adjust,” Banal said.

Game time is at 5 p.m., following the 3 p.m. tiff between Racal (2-1) and Wangs Basketball (2-2).

The Alibaba are seeking to get back to the winning side after absorbing a 93-75 defeat at the hands of Cignal, their first loss of the tournament.

But the Couriers also want the same, especially after nabbing a huge 88-86 win over Gamboa Coffee Mix last week.