Thunder stake clean slate vs Tanduay

The top four teams in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup will plunge into action today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City all aiming for the top seeds.

Cignal HD and Batangas clash in the opener at 3 p.m. while the unbeaten league-leader Flying V squares off with the streaking Tanduay Rhum in the main game at 5 p.m.

Holding a 6-2 win-loss mark, Hawkeyes head coach Boyet Fernandez said this is not the time to be complacent as all the other teams are in the position for the incentive in the top two.

“Our goal is to make it to the top two. We can’t be complacent in each game,” said Fernandez, who will bank on the talents of Jason Perkins, Raymar Jose, and Pamboy Raymundo.

Batangas is currently solo No.2 with a 4-1 slate and head coach Eric Gonzales wants to see consistency in their players to get a shot for the top two slots.

“We have adjusted the things we needed to adjust and hopefully, we can execute them,” said Gonzales, who will depend on Joseph Sedurifa, Cedrick Ablaza, and Cedric de Joya.

Batangas has won its last two games, the last one a 124-84 thrashing of Zark’s Burgers last week.

Meanwhile, the Thunder hope to extend their unbeaten start in six games as they collide with the dangerous Rhum Masters.

Flying V is coming off a 94-86 win over Racal Motors last Monday and mentor Eric Altamirano was not happy with their performance against the Alibaba.

“We did make stops in the end but the problem is still the same. We’re still very inconsistent,” said Altamirano, whose squad will be lead by pro-bound Jeron Teng.

Tanduay is No.3 with a 3-1 slate and head coach Lawrence Chongson said their motivation is to give Flying V its first loss in the tournament.

Lester Alvarez. Paul Varilla and Von Tambeling will lead the charge of the Rhum Masters.