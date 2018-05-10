Thunder’s George knee operation successful

LOS ANGELES: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, which the NBA team described as “successful”.

A statement posted on the team’s website said that the team, George and his representation “collectively determined for the procedure to be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache with Thunder medical personnel present at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California.

“George is expected to miss six to eight weeks before returning to normal offseason activities,” the Thunder said.

The team’s statement came after George posted a photo of himself on Instagram, smiling from a hospital bed with a caption saying “Good spirits”.

George is coming off a superb first season in Oklahoma City, where he started 79 games and averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

A five-time NBA All-Star, George made a career-best 244 three-pointers in the 2017-18 regular season.

He is widely expected to opt out of the final year of his current contract in order to seek a long-term deal — possibly with Oklahoma City but perhaps with another team.

The Thunder fell in six games to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

