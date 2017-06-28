Thunderstorm till weekend – Pagasa

State weathermen on Wednesday said localized thunderstorm is forecast for Metro Manila and some parts of the country until the weekend.

Such thunderstorm, according to them, signals the start of the rainy season.

They said there is no possibility of a typhoon entering the country till the end of this month.

“There were LPAs [low pressure areas]spotted sometime this month. Thunderstorms are seldom but this period [localized thunderstorms]will happen almost every day, usually in mid-afternoon,” weather forecaster Geraldyn Nilo of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

She added that July will bring in some typhoons that could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

“The rainy season had already started last week but typhoons are expected next month as signalled by these local thunderstorms in the absence of weather disturbance,” Nilo said.

Pagasa on Wednesday issued a thunderstorm advisory covering the cities of Quezon City, Parañaque, San Juan, Pasay, Makati, Manila and Mandaluyong in Metro Manila; Cavite; and Batangas.