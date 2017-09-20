Thunderstorms expected in Manila, rest of PH until ‘National Day of Protest’

THUNDERSTORMS were forecast in Metro Manila and other areas of the country until Thursday, the “National Day of Protest”, according to the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said on Wednesday that cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms would occur mostly in the afternoon or evening in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon while light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms would be experienced in the Visayas, Mindanao, Ilocos Region, CAR, Mimaropa, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands due to a southwest monsoon.

Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Apayao make up CAR while Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

“Bunsod ng Hanging Habagat o southwest monsoon, wala tayong inaasahang bagyo ngunit may nagbabadyang pag-ulan at pagkidlat o pagkulog for the next two to three days,” said senior weather specialist Chris Perez.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area (LPA) previously monitored by Pagasa inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has dissipated.

Malacanang also announced suspension of work in government offices and public schools for the National Day of Protest.

The National Day of Protest will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ declaration of martial law. GLEE JALEA