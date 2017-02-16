Tiamzons fight re-arrest, say peace talks may resume

Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, leaders and consultants of the National Democratic Front (NDF) peace panel, on Wednesday asked the Quezon City-Regional Trial Court (QC-RTC) Branch 216 to defer its action on the motion filed by the Philippine government for their re-arrest.

In their petition, the couple, through their legal counsel Rachel Pastores, asked the court to defer its action on the government’s manifestation and even cited the “possible resumption of peace negotiations.”

“[S]o as not to render moot and academic the efforts and overwhelming calls toward the resumption of the peace negotiations [in Utrecht, The Netherlands],” it said.

Pastores said that the government filed “similar motions” against several other NDF consultants in other courts. She noted that the court should also give “due weight and take into full account the ongoing efforts of various groups and personalities.”

Calida said the Tiamzon couple should go back to jail since they were released to join the peace negotiations between the government and the NDF panel.

On February 9, the Office of the Solicitor General asked the QC-RTC to “automatically cancel” the bail of the Tiamzons and to issue a recommitment order against them.

The two were temporarily released from jail in August 2016 to participate in the peace negotiations in Oslo, Norway.

But early this month, the Communist Party of the Philippines terminated its unilateral ceasefire because of the refusal of President Rodrigo Duterte to release hundreds of political detainees.

The group’s action prompted Duterte to lift the government’s unilateral truce. He also cancelled the peace talks.

The court will tackle the Tiamzon’s couple’s petition on February 17.