    Ticket machines to accept new P5 coin in March 2018

    Top Stories

    The new five-peso coin is expected to be compatible with ticket vending machines in train stations by March 2018, according to the Light Rail Manila Corp.

    The LRT-1 operator said its machines have yet to be reconfigured and the public is advised to double-check their coins to avoid inconveniences in the queue.

    “Passengers may opt to purchase a Single Journey Ticket (SJT), Stored Value Card (SVC) or Top-Up SVC through station tellers. They may also exchange their new coins with old ones through the station tellers,” the company said in a statement on weekend.

    According to the operator, AF Payments, Inc. “has started working on the required calibration of the firmware [of the machines]to process the new five-peso coins.”


    The procedure will be conducted in Germany. It will take three months before the updated firmware is deployed to the machines, the company said.

    AF Payments Inc. is a consortium between Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp. that provides payment solutions. The same companies own Light Rail Manila Corp.

