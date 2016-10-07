Ticket sales go to dead boxer’s family

LONDON: All money made from remaining ticket sales to Ricky Burns’s world super-lightweight title defense will be donated to the family of dead boxer Mike Towell, it was announced Thursday. Towell died in hospital on Friday after being stretchered from the ring in Glasgow the previous day. The 25-year-old Scot had been beaten in the fifth round of a British welterweight title eliminator. Former world champion Ricky Hatton has helped raise almost £40,000 ($51,000) to support his family and with Scotland’s Burns defending his WBA belt on Friday, promoter Eddie Hearn promised to add to the fundraising.

AFP