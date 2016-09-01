Tierro, Canizares cruise into quarterfinals

Reigning PCA Open champion Patrick John Tierro and former junior campaigner Argil Lance Canizares led the march of the quarterfinalists in the 35th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open-Cebuana Lhuillier ATF Tour on Thursday at the PCA indoor shell-clay court in Paco, Manila.

It was a bittersweet victory for the 31-year-old Tierro who turned the lights out on another local bet Eric Olivarez Jr., 6-2, 6-3.

“One game at a time. He (Olivarez) started slow and I took advantage of it. Here at PCA, anyone can beat you here so you need to be prepared at all times,” said Tierro.

The 19-year-old Canizares put on a clinic against his older foreign counterpart Medhir Goyal of India, 6-1, 6-3, in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Tennis Federation.

“I was a bit nervous at first but I was able to gain my confidence during the game especially in the second set,” said Canizares, a Sports Management student at De La Salle University.

Veteran netters Elbert Anasta, Rolando Ruel Jr. and Filipino-Italian Marc Anthony Reyes also barged into the next round after turning back their respective rivals.

Davis Cup standout Anasta didn’t even get to display his skills when he won via default over Mohammadali Mamaghaninia of Iran.

Ruel, on the other hand, encountered early resistance from De La Salle University bet Kyle Parpan, 7-6 (3), 6-3, while Reyes steamrolled Mark Ervin Concepcion, 6-0, 6-2.

Red-hot Tierro tries to extend his streak against Ruel, a fellow veteran netter. Canizares is going to have his work cut out for him as he clashes with Reyes in the next round.

Anasta will clash with Jose Maria Pague, who also won via walkover against Mustafa Alsaedi of Iraq.

Top seed Johnny Arcilla, who failed to secure his ninth PCA title on Sunday against Tierro, also marched to the quarterfinals with an opening-round bye.

The Butuan-native netter will face the winner in the match between Ronard Joven and Parth Aggarwal of India.

The top prize of $1,200 goes to the champion, while the runner-up takes home $900.