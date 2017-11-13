Tierro, Patrombon cruise into PCA Open 3rd round

Defending champion Patrick John Tierro and top seed Jeson Patrombon toppled their respective foes to advance to the third round of the 36th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open men’s singles on Monday at the PCA indoor shell-clay courts in Paco, Manila

The 32-year-old Tierro dusted himself off from a horrible second-set against Kyle Parpan to keep his title retention bid alive with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 win, while Patrombon breezed through his sets against Calvin Canlas, 6-2, 6-3.

Tierro will battle John Altiche who defeated Ernesto Pantua, 6-3, 6-2 to earn his ticket to the next round.

Patrombon, who was fresh off ITF Futures tournament in Hong Kong, China and India before displaying his sharpened skills at the PCA Open, will face Betto Orendain who prevailed over Marcen Gonzales, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Eight-time champion Johnny Arcilla, ITF juniors campaigner John Bryan Otico, sixth seed Elbert Anasta and No. 8 Filipino-Italian Marc Reyes also gained entry into the next round of the event supported by The Philippine Star, Asian Traders Dunlop, Pearl Garden Hotel, Babolat, Tyrecorp Inc., PVL Restaurant, Greenfield Marketers One, Mary Grace Foods Inc., Coca-Cola Philippines-FEMSA, Kraut Art Glass, Manuel Misa and Atty. Antonio Cablitas.

Arcilla made short work of Jan Seno, 6-2, 6-3, while Otico shocked veteran Rolando Ruel Jr. 6-3, 6-1. Anasta subdued Raymund Diaz 6-2, 6-4, as Reyes was near flawless against John Sonsona, 6-1, 6-3.

The veteran Arcilla eyes a quarterfinals seat as he battles Argil Canizares who outclassed Joshua Cano, 6-4, 6-3, while Otico is up against another stalwart, fourth seed Ronard Joven, who quashed Rolly Saga, 6-1, 6-1.

Anasta faces Jet Tangalin, who chalked a 4-1 (ret.) victory over Rodolfo Agna, whereas Reyes encounters Dave Mosqueda who was coming off 6-3, 6-3 victory over Julius Kraut.

In the men’s doubles, the pairings of Daniel Estanilaso III-Jerry Bernaber, Godfrey Ceno-Jhun Alcoseba, Kim Saraza-Fritz Verdad, and Arthur Salibio-Athan Arejola automatically advanced to the next round via walkover wins.

Action in the men’s at ladies’ singles resume on Wednesday.