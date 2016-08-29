Tierro thumps Arcilla in PCA Open-Cebuana Lhuillier finals

Davis Cup veteran Patrick John Tierro ruled the men’s singles of the 35th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open-Cebuana Lhuillier tennis tournament held on Sunday at the PCA indoor shell-clay court in Paco, Manila.

Tierro denied fellow Davis Cup veteran Johnny Arcilla his ninth title via a 6-2, 7-6 (5) decision in the finals of the tournament sanctioned by the Philippines Lawn Tennis Association.

“It’s either make or break. I just went for it. You have to be willing to gamble on that because if you got pressured and you just push the ball, he’s (Arcilla) going to attack. So I dictated and I’m glad that my shots went in,” said Tierro, who now has two PCA titles under his belt. His first was in 2014.

Tierro sizzled with a 3-0 start in the first set with his vicious baseline attacks that left Arcilla struggling to catch up.

The 36-year-old Arcilla managed to get his bearings back and closed the gap to 2-4. But Tierro seemed to be unflappable as he retaliated quickly and eventually took the first set.

Arcilla shook off the sting of the first set loss and went on to grab an early 5-3 lead in the second set, looking to forge a deciding set.

Tierro would have none of it though as he scored three straight points to steal advantage, 6-5. Although Arcilla was able to force tiebreak, 6-6, he ran out of gas and made a couple of unforced errors, which handed the victory to his younger opponent.

“I played well but he (Tierro) played better and had less errors,” Arcilla admitted. “Well, I did everything. His shots were really good, while my shots were a little shorter so I have to develop that next time,” said Arcilla.

Tiero pocketed a whopping P50,000 cash prize while Arcilla settled for P25,000 in the tournament supported by The Philippine Star, Dunlop, Whirlpool-Fujidenzo, Chris Sports, Mary Grace, Aseana City, PVL Restaurant, Maverick, Compass, Babolat, Just Jewels, Rexona, Palm Rock, Coca Cola Femsa Philippines, Pearl Garden Hotel, Pearl Lane Hotel, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, L&M, Broadway Motors, Stronghold Insurance and Monte.

There will be little rest for Tierro and Arcilla who will once again showcase their wares in the main draw of the PCA Open-Cebuana Lhuillier Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Tour slated on September 1 to 4 at the same venue.

Tierro and Arcilla will go up against the finest tennis players in Asia.

In the men’s doubles finals, Arcilla and Ronard Joven proved too much for the duo of Elbert Anasta and Mark Anthony Alcoseba, 6-3, 6-3, and took home the title and P20,000 cash prize.