Ties that grow on mutual respect and benefits

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement on Monday that Chinese investment is vital to the success of his administration’s flagship “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program could be a harbinger of mutual benefits to the two countries. At the same time, the statement should be accepted with a couple of sensible caveats.

President Duterte made his comments in Davao as he prepared to fly to China to attend the Boao economic forum being held in Hainan.

The fundamental basis for China’s involvement in the Philippines’ ambitious infrastructure development goals is a matter of mutual need. Without a significant level of outside support and financing, it is practically impossible for the government to attain its P8-9 trillion public spending target by 2022, aimed at reducing the Philippines’ poverty rate to an average of 14 percent from its current 21.6 percent.

For China, on the other hand, the Philippines is a potentially important component of its own ambitious “One Belt, One Road” initiative that aims to create a 21st century version of the Silk Road. China’s objectives are partly geopolitical, certainly; the initiative represents one of the most aggressive and coordinated efforts to extend soft power since the rise of the British Empire in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Nonetheless it is, like the Philippines’ own goals, essentially grounded in improving the lives of its own people: In spite of the country’s rapid economic growth and progress in raising standards of living, it is estimated that about 80 million Chinese citizens, a population not much smaller than the entire Philippines, are still living below the poverty line.

Thus, China’s investment in the Philippines offers mutual advantages: For the Philippines, much-needed infrastructure and the further development in business and industry – and the jobs that go with them – it will enable; and for China, an eastern anchor for its new “Silk Road” in a ready market of more than 100 million consumers and skilled workers.

It is important, however, that in any solicitation of investment that basic, business-based, win-win formula serve as the foundation of whatever relationships are developed. Critics of the president have at times accused him of being too accommodating to China with respect to issues seen as compromising the Philippines’ sovereignty.

While some of these criticisms have been unfair or have not fully appreciated the complexity of certain matters, not all of them can be dismissed entirely, and it should be clear that any sort of relations with China, or indeed any country, must always proceed from the basis of what is in the best interest of the Philippines and our people. The obligations the Philippines incurs as a result of Chinese or other foreign assistance in economic and development initiatives must not go beyond the scope of a fair and honorable exchange of value.

The real advantage in the President’s intentions to tap Chinese resources for “Build, Build, Build” is that both countries can achieve all that they desire simply by taking a practical, transparent and businesslike approach. Our leaders should stress the immense value of the returns China can earn for a fair price for investment, whether through reasonably structured loans or perhaps in other realistic, tangible ways, such as preferential trade arrangements or supplying skilled workers for industries like the BPO sector that China is working to develop in its own country.

By taking the focused, business-oriented perspective, both sides win: The Philippines gains the financial and technical resources it needs to build a stronger economy and a stronger nation, and China satisfies both its economic and geopolitical goals by doing profitable business with a growing and friendly market. We fervently hope that the leaders of both countries will embrace this perspective in their discussions this week.